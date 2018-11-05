× 92-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing 92-Year-Old Wife in Fullerton Home

A 92-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing his 92-year-old wife in their Fullerton home over the weekend has been charged with murder, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In addition to the single felony count of murder, William Frederick Dusablon faces a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

The deadly stabbing took place in the 900 block of Creekside Drive, in the Malvern Creek private community, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers responded to the location to a report of a stabbing just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

They found the victim, identified as Chiyoko Dusablon, suffering from “significant stab wounds,” the release stated.

She died at the scene.

Her husband was arrested at the residence.

Orange County inmate records did not indicate whether Dusablon was being held on bail.

His arraignment was continued to Nov. 14, according to prosecutors.