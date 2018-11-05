Possible DUI Driver in Custody After Pursuit in San Gabriel Valley Ends in Violent Multi-Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A possible DUI driver sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash Monday night was taken into custody after a pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley ended in a violent collision, according to police and Sky5 video.

The second crash took place around 9:40 p.m. in the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Huntington Drive in Arcadia.

The pursuit vehicle was speeding through the intersection when it T-boned a white sedan, which careened into a black car, aerial footage showed. One vehicle ended up on its side.

The pursuit driver was apparently injured, as he was taken away in a stretcher after being placed in handcuffs by first responders. He could also be seen wearing a neck brace.

A woman in one of the other cars was also transported.

About 20 minutes prior to that crash, the suspect's car was involved in another collision at Colorado Boulevard and Bonnie Avenue, according to Sgt. Crees of the Pasadena Police Department.

The driver fled the scene of that crash and was suspected of being under the influence, Crees said.

He has not yet been identified.

No other details were immediately released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.