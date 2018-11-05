Be the Best Version of Yourself With Accountability Coach Teddi Mellencamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Accountability coach and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp joined us live to talk about her accountability program where she coaches hundreds of clients a month to be accountable and committed to feel their very best. She also talked about teaming up with Hollywood trainer Alex Sapot, to create the ALL IN by Teddi 30 Minute Cardio Workout. For more info on All In by Teddi including the new 30 minute cardio workout, you can visit her website.