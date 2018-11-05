Compton Youth Academy With Vice President of Youth and Facility Development Darrell Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice President of Youth and Facility Development Darrell Miller along with Kenny Landreax and kids from the program joined us live to tell us all about the Compton Youth Academy and their upcoming celebrity invitational golf tournament. There are eight operational MLB Youth Academies in the country. They provide free year-round baseball and softball on-field training instruction, after-school tutoring and vocational programs to approximately 16,000 young men and women and over 25,000 more through additional tournaments and programs. Hosted by Torii Hunter (five-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner) and Gary Matthews Jr. (2006 All-Star), the event will take place Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the prestigious Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, California. The day will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, an awards banquet, pro-shop credits, gift bags and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the MLB Youth Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information including how you can donate, you can go to https://www.mlb.com/mlb-youth-academy/compton