Diamond Bar Man Wanted for Questioning Deaths in Suspicious Deaths of Parents Arrested: LASD

A 33-year-old man who was sought for questioning after his parents were found dead following a suspected arson fire at their Diamond Bar home last week has been arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Deputy Moore confirmed the arrest of Ryan Michael Venti Monday night, but offered no additional details.

The bodies of Venti’s parents — 75-year-old John and 66-year-old Linda Venti — were found last Friday morning after firefighters extinguished a blaze at the home all three shared in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A dog also died in the fire.

The couple’s son had not been seen since, and authorities were looking to interview him as they tried to determine what happened in the home, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

It was unclear if the victims died in the fire, or if they died before the flames ignited.

Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.