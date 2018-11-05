Increased Security at Maywood School Following Brawl Between Teacher and Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crisis counselors and increased security welcomed students back to a school in Maywood Monday after video was released last week of a brawl between a teacher and a student.

That teacher is now facing child abuse charges.

Despite that violent altercation, many at the school are rallying behind the popular music teacher at Maywood Academy.

That teacher, Marston Riley, is speaking out, as supporters have donated more than $60,000 to a GoFundMe campaign created to support him.

Riley appeared in a video on the GoFundMe page, thanking folks for their support.

Cellphone video captured the 64-year-old teacher repeatedly punching one of his students in the classroom.

Witnesses said Riley told the student to leave class for not having a proper uniform. The video shows the student throwing a basketball at the teacher and calling him a racial slur. At that point, Riley lunges at the student, unleashing a barrage of punches.

The student was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Riley was arrested and booked on suspicion of child abuse.

On Monday, Los Angeles Unified School District officials issued a statement about the incident, saying they are "extremely disturbed" by the video.

"We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind," the statement read. "Los Angeles Unified is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating this incident. Crisis counselors and additional School Police patrols will be at the school today and throughout this week to support our students and staff."

Parents were shocked at the altercation.

"They are both at fault. The teacher should have called the school police, and he should have let them handle it, but the student also has a fault too because he was provoking him," one parent told KTLA.

Riley posted $50,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of November.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video