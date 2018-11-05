19-Year-Old Dies in Front of Santa Ana Home After Being Shot Multiple Times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever shot a man who died in front of a Santa Ana home early Monday morning.

Multiple gunshots were reported in the 2300 block of South Ramona Drive just after 1 a.m., Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Mauricio Estrada said.

Arriving officers found the victim, described as a 19-year-old adult male Hispanic, down in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Estrada said.

Investigators said the victim may have been walking down the street when he was shot and was not associated with the home where he died.

No arguing was heard prior to the shooting and no one inside the home was connected to the incident, Estrada said.

It is unclear if the gunman or gunmen fled on foot or in a vehicle. No suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was targeted or killed in a random attack.

Estrada said the area does have gang activity, but it was unclear if this shooting was gang related.