Man Shot, Killed After Confronting Vandalism Suspect in Hyde Park; Gunman Sought

A man was fatally shot after confronting an individual who was apparently vandalizing his Hyde Park property in broad daylight late Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Slauson Avenue between Fifth and Sixth avenues around 10:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man down on the south sidewalk with gunshot wounds, LAPD Lt. Byron Roberts said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

He did not identify the victim.

The “senseless shooting” apparently occurred during a confrontation while the victim’s property was being vandalized, according to Roberts.

“The property owner confronted someone who was vandalizing their property, and as a result of it, the individual then shot the innocent citizen,” he said.

Video from the scene showed a business called Three Brother’s Towing cordoned off with crime scene tape, although it was unclear whether that was the property the lieutenant was referencing.

Roberts did not have a detailed description of the shooter, telling KTLA that investigators were still looking through surveillance video.

The incident is believed to be gang related, the lieutenant added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to LAPD South Bureau Homicide detectives at 323-786-5100.