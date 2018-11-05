Newsom Meets With Diners in Baldwin Hills as Candidates Make Final Push for Governor’s Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox are making final pushes for the governor's seat on the eve of Election Day. Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom met with diners at a Baldwin Hills restaurant Monday morning.

Newsom voiced his support for the gas tax, saying it's needed to repair roads. He also pushed a pro-environment message, setting a goal to generate 100 percent of energy from renewable sources.

Newsom supports policies to help undocumented immigrants, and wants universal healthcare. He also outlined a 15-step plan to combat the homelessness crisis.

"This state's made enormous progress. We've still got a lot of work to do on housing, homelessness," Newsom said.

Newsom has raised five times the amount of funds has his Republican opponent, John Cox, but Cox's campaign believes the race is narrowing.

Cox spent the morning in Berkeley and Sacramento.

Cox believes California's gas and sales taxes are the reason the state has the highest poverty rate in the nation. He also wants voters to vote 'yes' on Prop 6, to repeal the gas tax.

On the environment, Cox doubts the extent to which human activity impacts climate change. He supports building a border wall, and blasts California's sanctuary law.

He believes a government-run healthcare system would lead to long wait time and huge tax hikes.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 5, 2018.