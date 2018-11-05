× O.C. Sheriff’s Vehicle Badly Damaged in Crash With Big Rig; Deputy OK

An Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries following a crash with a big rig that badly damaged a patrol vehicle in Stanton late Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. in the intersection of Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard, Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief William Mattern said.

Emergency crews arrived to find the damaged patrol vehicle and a big rig, which was not pulling a trailer at the time of the crash.

It was unclear which direction the vehicles were traveling, or what may have caused the collision.

The incident caused “a lot of damage to the sheriff’s vehicle, but also a lot of damage to the side of the big rig,” Mattern said.

The injured deputy was transported to a local hospital and has since been released, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Carrie Braun said.

The truck driver was treated at the scene following the crash.

Beach Boulevard at Katella Avenue was shut down during the investigation.