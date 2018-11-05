Over $40,000 Donated to Maywood Teacher Arrested After Video Showed Him Punching Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Online donations are streaming in for a Maywood high school music teacher who was arrested after a video went viral showing him punching a 14-year-old student in the face after the boy used a racial epithet and threw a basketball at him.

The fight Friday in the Maywood Academy High School classroom led to the arrest of teacher Marston Riley, 64, who is black, on suspicion of child abuse. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating.

Cecilia Diaz Jimenez, who says she works for the Los Angeles Unified School District and previously worked at Maywood Academy, started a GoFundMe page for Riley over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,600 people had donated more than $40,000.

“Be mindful that the school district is looking at dismissing him and I would not doubt if the student’s parents are looking into pressing criminal charges,” Jimenez wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I am sure Mr. Riley will need money to pay any fines, fees and lawyers.”

