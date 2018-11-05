× Santa Monica City Employee Accused of Molesting 4 Boys Pleads Not Guilty: DA

A Santa Monica city employee accused of sexually abusing children pleaded not guilty on Monday, prosecutors announced.

Eric Wess Uller, a 50-year-old from Marina del Rey, faced three counts of lewd acts upon a child, two counts of oral copulation of a minor and one count of continuous sexual abuse, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Uller, the lead public safety systems analyst for Santa Monica, allegedly assaulted four boys between 1986 to 1995 while volunteering with the city’s Police Activities Pal program. The victims were between 12 to 16 years old, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Santa Monica police over the summer received an anonymous tip regarding criminal allegations against Uller, according to the city. Once one of the victims involved had been identified, the Police Department relayed the information to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for investigation, city officials said.

Authorities arrested Uller the morning of Oct. 18. He was placed on administrative leave “pending the resolution of the charges,” the city said at the time.

A week after his arrest, officials announced six more victims have come forward.

Uller had access to hundreds of minors, Lt. Todd Deeds said.

“We want to make sure that this man stays locked up and he doesn’t harm any more young boys ever again,” Deeds said at a news conference in October.

If convicted as charged, Uller could face more than 23 years in state prison. He remained in jail on $750,000 bail, inmate records indicate.

He was scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15.

The Sheriff’s Department continued to investigate the case.

