A 20-year-old man who thought he had met an 18-year-old woman on an online dating site was arrested when she turned out to be 17. Now, the Southern California college student has a warning to those looking for love online. Micah Ohlman reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2018.
SoCal College Student Warns of Digital Dating Dangers After Being Caught With Underage Girl
-
Man Sought in Punching, Dragging of 22-Year-Old College Student in Isla Vista
-
‘I Have Been Reliving It’: #MeToo Inspires Wave of Sexual Misconduct Reports to Colleges Decades Later
-
Menifee Man Previously Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Accused of Forcible Acts Against Boy He Met Online
-
Deleting Old Online Accounts Worth the Trouble, Tech Experts Say
-
Missouri Man Angered Over Ex-Wife Dating Firefighter Sets Own Home Ablaze: Police
-
-
Maine College Student Says Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Called Police After She Spoke Somali With Her Family
-
18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Exposing Himself to Students in Costa Mesa: Police
-
Suspected Killer Says He Blacked Out After Chasing Down Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts
-
$20K in Rewards Offered as Search Continues for Shooter in 2016 Killing of ELAC Basketball Player
-
Missing Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Died From Multiple Sharp Force Injuries, Autopsy Finds
-
-
16-Year-Old Georgia High School Football Player Dies After Suffering Head Injury During Game
-
Alleged ‘Dine-and-Dash Dater,’ Accused of Taking Out Women Across L.A. County Then Running Out on Bill, Faces New Charges
-
Manhunt in Crimea for Possible Accomplice in Vocational School Attack That Killed 20