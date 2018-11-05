Polling Places Open Until 8 P.M.: Find Yours and Get a Sample Ballot
Confused by the 11 Propositions on California Ballots? Get Help With Our Guide

SoCal College Student Warns of Digital Dating Dangers After Being Caught With Underage Girl

Posted 11:31 PM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43PM, November 5, 2018

A 20-year-old man who thought he had met an 18-year-old woman on an online dating site was arrested when she turned out to be 17.  Now, the Southern California college student has a warning to those looking for love online. Micah Ohlman reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2018.