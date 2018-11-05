Spoken Dreams: Jordan Morgan, Actor

Jordan Morgan is an actor from the town of Truman, Arkansas. Jordan’s performing experience began as a member of his church choir, and he also acted in plays there. While Jordan enjoyed acting, he had always considered it an after-school hobby. As he prepared to apply for college, he toyed with the idea of law school or a career in medicine, but never gave a future as a performer any serious thought.

During his freshman year of college, Jordan discovered Shakespeare, and decided he would give more consideration to exploring acting. After his roommate decided he was leaving for California, Jordan made the decision to head to L.A. with him so that he could give acting a chance while still mainly focusing on what he considered a more “safe” career path.

Before long, Jordan found himself too caught up in a new L.A. lifestyle, and got himself into some serious legal trouble. Jordan took the experience as a wake-up call. Starting at square one, he seized the opportunity to learn, grow, and to really go after what he truly wants in life.

