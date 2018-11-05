‘Vote Like Your Whole World Depended on It’ Exhibit at Nixon Presidential Library Highlights 1968 Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda to see the exhibition “Vote Like Your Whole World Depended On It: The Story of the 1968 Election.

The 1968 election was a flashpoint in American history that encapsulated the chaos of the time. With casualty counts quickly mounting and no end in sight, the Vietnam War raged on. The Civil Rights movement was at its fever pitch when, in April of 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. This was followed just two months later by the assassination of Robert Kennedy, a leading Democratic candidate for president.

At the Republican National Convention in Miami, Richard Nixon’s nomination was far from certain. And in November of that year, he won the Presidency by a historically slim margin.

The exhibit opened on the 50th anniversary of Richard Nixon’s selection as the presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida on August 8, 1968, and will close November 6, the day on which he was declared the winner and elected President of the United States.

Vote Like Your Whole World Depended On It

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 993-5075

