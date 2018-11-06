× 5 Siblings Missing After Leaving Stockton Foster Home

Police in central California are seeking help to find five siblings who were reported missing after they left a temporary foster home over the weekend.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva says the oldest boy is 16 and the youngest two are 4-years-old. He says the siblings fled their foster home in Stockton on Saturday.

Silva tells the Stockton Record the children —two boys and three girls — took most of their belongings with them.

Silva says officials don’t believe the children are in danger but they want to locate them as soon as possible due to their ages.

Police says all are ethnic Samoan with brown eyes and black hair.

Silva says anyone with information on the siblings should contact Stockton police.