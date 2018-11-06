California Election 2018: How to Find Your Polling Place, Get a Sample Ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much is at stake Tuesday as voters in California and across the country head to the polls to cast their ballots in the hotly contested and highly anticipated 2018 midterm election.

In addition to choosing the Golden State's next governor, Californians will also vote on the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein, as well as all 53 seats in the House of Representatives and 11 ballot measures. All statewide offices are also up for grabs.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Though the voter registration deadline passed about two weeks ago, those who failed to register will still be able to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day thanks to a California law passed in 2015. The law allows anyone qualified to register to fill out a conditional voter registration.

Polling locations and links to sample ballots can be found through the following county election offices: