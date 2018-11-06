× Democrat Gavin Newsom Defeats GOP Businessman John Cox to Become California’s Next Governor

Democrat Gavin Newsom has been elected governor of California, taking the helm of the state’s strong resistance to Trump administration policies on health care, immigration and the environment.

Newsom’s victory Tuesday over Republican businessman John Cox means one harsh critic of President Donald Trump — current Gov. Jerry Brown — will be replaced by another in the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom, who has served as lieutenant governor under Brown, has pledged to spur a rapid bump in housing construction, push for universal health care and help impoverished children.

The Democrat was strongly favored in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters.

As mayor of San Francisco, Newsom ordered the issuing of marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

During the campaign, Cox focused relentlessly on California’s high cost of living. He blames Newsom and the Democrats who control the Legislature and every statewide office for high costs.

But he could not overcome the Democrats’ significant advantage among registered voters and their dislike of Trump, who supported Cox.