California Senate Results: Dianne Feinstein Withstands Challenge From State Sen. Kevin de Leon

Incumbent California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has won her bid for a fifth full term, defeating a challenge from fellow Democrat state Sen. Kevin de Leon, CNN projects.

Feinstein had roughly 54 percent of the vote with more than 3.7 million ballots counted.

Voters first sent Feinstein to Washington in 1992. At 85, she’s the oldest U.S. senator. She’s argued her tenure in Washington makes her an effective leader.

De Leon had argued that the Golden State deserves a new voice in Washington who is more willing to fight for progressive values.

