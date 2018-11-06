Diamond Bar Man Booked on Suspicion of Murder After Parents Found Dead in House Fire: LASD

A Diamond Bar man who was wanted for questioning after his parents were found dead in a suspected arson fire has been booked on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Tuesday.

Ryan Michael Venti, 33, was arrested Monday, days after a fire at his parents’ home along the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. The bodies of 75-year-old John and 66-year-old Linda Venti were discovered after the blaze was extinguished Friday morning. A dog also died in the blaze.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

Ryan Venti was missing for days and wanted for questioning before he was apprehended.

He was believed to have been hiding in surrounding hills to avoid capture, officials said in a news release.

It is unclear if the victims were killed in the fire, or if they died before the flames ignited. The motive behind the crime is also unknown.

Ryan Venti is being held on $2 million bail.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.