Dianne Feinstein Faces Challenge From Fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon in U.S. Senate Contest

At left, State Sen. Kevin de León delivers a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25, 2016; at right, Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks to reporters as she exits the Senate floor on Oct. 6, 2018. (Credit: Alex Wong / Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Californians are choosing between two Democrats in the U.S. Senate contest.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces a challenge from state Sen. Kevin de Leon on Tuesday’s ballot.

A Feinstein victory would keep the state’s Democratic political order sharply intact. A de Leon win would be a stunning come-from-behind upset.

He has argued that California deserves a new voice in Washington who is more willing to fight for progressive values.

Feinstein says she has the experience to get things done for California and a track record to prove it.

At 85, Feinstein is the oldest U.S. senator. De Leon, who is 51, isn’t directly making her age an issue. But he’s argued for a “new voice” and “new vision” in Washington.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

