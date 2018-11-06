× Dianne Feinstein Faces Challenge From Fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon in U.S. Senate Contest

Californians are choosing between two Democrats in the U.S. Senate contest.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces a challenge from state Sen. Kevin de Leon on Tuesday’s ballot.

A Feinstein victory would keep the state’s Democratic political order sharply intact. A de Leon win would be a stunning come-from-behind upset.

He has argued that California deserves a new voice in Washington who is more willing to fight for progressive values.

Feinstein says she has the experience to get things done for California and a track record to prove it.

At 85, Feinstein is the oldest U.S. senator. De Leon, who is 51, isn’t directly making her age an issue. But he’s argued for a “new voice” and “new vision” in Washington.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992.