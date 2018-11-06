× Disney-Backed Candidates Lead in Anaheim Races, But Voters Split on City’s ‘Living Wage’ Measure

Anaheim City Council candidates who are supported by the city’s biggest employer — the Disneyland Resort — were leading a wide field of hopefuls in early returns Tuesday night, but voters were split on a controversial “living wage” initiative that Disney has opposed.

The politics in Anaheim have recently centered on whether the Disneyland Resort, the source of nearly half of the city’s general fund revenue, is paying enough local taxes and whether it should be offering its workers higher wages.

Harry Sidhu, a businessman and former mayor pro tem who received campaign donations from Disney, was leading a field of eight candidates in the race to replace Mayor Tom Tait, an ardent Disney critic who has to step down because of term limits.

Another Disney critic, Councilman James Vanderbilt, was losing Tuesday to Jordan Brandman, an educator and businessman who received hefty campaign contributions from Disney.

