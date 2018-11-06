Former Republican Presidential Nominee Mitt Romney Elected to Senate in Utah

Breaking: Jeff Sessions Resigns as U.S. Attorney General
Posted 7:39 PM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52PM, November 6, 2018
Mitt Romney speaks to supporters after declaring victory in his Senate primary race on June 26, 2018, in Orem, Utah. (Credit: George Frey / Getty Images)

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has handily won a U.S. Senate seat in his adopted home state of Utah after a campaign where he backed off his once-fierce criticism of Donald Trump.

Romney clinched the win Tuesday as he defeated Democrat Jenny Wilson, a member of the Salt Lake County council.

Romney was the heavy favorite to win the seat in conservative Utah, where he holds near-celebrity status as the first Mormon presidential nominee from a major party.

He replaces longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who chose not to seek re-election.

Romney denounced Trump as a “fraud” and a “phony” during the 2016 campaign, but has since said he approves of many Trump policies.

