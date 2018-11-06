× Gov. Brown Campaigns for Gavin Newsom at Rally in San Francisco on Eve of Election

Gov. Jerry Brown was the main attraction at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom Monday night in San Francisco, whipping up the crowd as he told them that the Democrat is the “energetic, visionary young governor” California needs.

Striking a humorous and self-deprecating tone during his short speech, Brown told the crowd that “people get a little tired of you in politics” and “luckily, we’re going from the oldest governor to one that’s pretty young.”

A few hundred people, many clutching Newsom signs, packed into a club in the Mission District for the event. Some lined up two hours early the event to secure a spot in the small venue.

Brown, who appeared at the rally with Newsom and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), drew the most laughs of the night, warning Newsom, “I’ll be watching from the ranch. But I’m only an hour from Sacramento, Gavin, so do not screw up.”

“Things are really screwed up,” Gov. Brown tells the crowd as he rallies for Gavin Newsom in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/jE9UjX94MG — Dakota Smith (@dakotacdsmith) November 6, 2018