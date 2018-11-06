× L.A. City Voters Weigh in on Public Bank and Election Dates

Los Angeles voters are deciding Tuesday whether to pass a ballot measure that would eliminate a key barrier to forming a municipal bank, paving the way for the plan to move forward at City Hall.

The ballot measure seeks to alter the City Charter so that the city can legally create a “purely commercial” enterprise.

If Charter Amendment B passes, Los Angeles will become the first jurisdiction in the U.S. where voters have signed off on the idea, bringing fresh momentum to the public banking movement. Backers of the plan argue that a public bank could save the city money on fees, steer clear of predatory practices, and generate profit that could be invested in local communities.

Critics deride the ballot measure as a gateway to financial risk, questioning how effectively the city would run a bank and whether it would be protected from political meddling. They complain that the city has yet to spell out how much forming a municipal bank would cost and how it would operate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.