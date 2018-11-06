L.A. County Residents Face Long Lines as Some Are Still Registering to Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some voters in Los Angeles County waited up to two hours to cast their ballot on Election Day.

At 6:45 p.m., elections spokeswoman Brenda Duran estimated the line outside the registrar's office in Los Angeles County had about 300 to 400 people in it.

Duran added that people outside the Norwalk office were registering to vote. People in California can register to vote on Election Day and submit conditional ballots.

Registrar spokesman Mike Sanchez couldn't immediately confirm online posts by a Los Angeles Times reporter that some people were giving up and getting out of line, while others were being handed tickets so they could use the bathroom or get food without losing their place.

The site is the only one in the vast county that allows voters to register and cast a ballot on Election Day, a fact that some complained about on social media.

Duran said elections offices in other California counties have similar long lines because of conditional voters.

Sanchez said he understands frustration by some voters and that same-day registration and voting is being expanded throughout the county and will be ready in March 2020.