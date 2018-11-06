Man on Mission to Find Jesus Tried to Hijack Bus Full of School Children in Fresno: Police

A man was arrested Monday evening in Fresno after police said he tried to hijack a bus full of elementary school students, police said.

Forty-one students from Reagan Elementary School were returning from a science camp in Oakhurst and stopped at a gas station in Fresno about 6:30 p.m. so the children could use the restroom. While the bus was stopped, police said, Christopher Martinez, 47, stepped inside and shouted to the driver that he needed “to go to the mission … Jesus is coming!”

“I’m taking over the bus. Get out of your seat. I need to take the bus to San Gabriel Mission,” Martinez said, according to Fresno police spokesman Mark Hudson.

While a teacher was escorting some children to and from the bus, Martinez grabbed the bus driver by the collar and pulled her from her seat, saying he needed to take the kids with him, Hudson said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Man on a mission to find Jesus arrested after police said he tried to steal a bus full of schoolchildren https://t.co/nlMhTq3DYo — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) November 6, 2018