Gavin Newsom, John Cox Square Off in Battle for California Governor

A Democratic heavyweight faces a Republican businessman who's never held elected office in the race for California governor.

The contest between Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox will determine the future of the state's aggressive resistance to President Donald Trump.

Newsom is strongly favored in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters. He has pledged to continue the combative stance toward Trump and push for universal health care.

Newsom is best-known for issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples while he was San Francisco mayor, years before it was legal.

Cox has focused relentlessly on California's high cost of living. He blames Newsom and the Democrats who control the Legislature and every statewide office for high costs.