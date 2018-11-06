Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Toddler Who Suffered Head Trauma in Banning

Police in Banning launched an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old girl was brought to a hospital with head injuries early Tuesday, officials said.

A man brought the girl to San Gorgonia Memorial Hospital in Banning about 6:45 a.m., the Banning Police Department said in a written statement.

“The reporting party, who is a hospital employee, stated that an adult male arrived at the hospital with a 2-year old-female toddler who was not breathing,” the statement said. “It was also reported that the toddler had an apparent head injury.”

Detectives responded to the hospital and learned that the girl had died from her injuries, police said. The girl’s father was detained for questioning.

The investigation remained in its early stages Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Banning police detectives at 951-922-3170.

