Pomona Man Killed in Crash on the 10 Freeway

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car on the 10 Freeway in Pomona after he exited his own vehicle following a prior crash, authorities said.

Joseph Christopher Texas of Pomona died at the scene of the 4:20 a.m. crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, just east of Fairplex Drive, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

The crash took place about 4:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, just east of Fairplex Drive, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

Texas was driving a Toyota Corolla that became involved in a crash with a UPS big rig, according to the CHP. The Corolla ended up stuck in the carpool lane.

“(Texas) exited the vehicle and was standing on the roadway when an eastbound Toyota Prius collided with the Corolla, which in turn, struck the pedestrian,” the CHP statement.

The impact threw Texas over the center divider and into westbound traffic lanes, officials said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the Prius and another man riding as a passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries described by the CHP as moderate. The driver of the UPS truck declined to be taken to a hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office. Anyone with information can reach the office at 626-338-1164.