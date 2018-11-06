× Prop 3: Voters Leaning Against $9 Billion Bond for California Water Projects

Californians are leaning against borrowing nearly $9 billion for California water projects in a state where water scarcity often pits city dwellers, farmers, anglers and environmentalists against one another.

About 53 percent of voters are opposing Proposition 3 Tuesday, with about 3.6 million votes counted.

The bond measure would set aside money for storage and dam repairs, watershed and fisheries improvements, and habitat protection and restoration.

Much of the $8.9 billion is earmarked for conservancies and state parks to restore and protect watersheds, and to nonprofits and local agencies for river parkways.

There also is money for providing safe drinking water.

The measure is backed by agricultural and water associations and groups devoted to conserving wetlands, fish and wildlife.

Opponents say it benefits special interests while siphoning money from other programs.