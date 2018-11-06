Recipes to Help You Stop Wasting Food With ‘Cooking Scrappy’ Author and Chef Joel Gamoran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Chef of Sur La Table and host of the FYI and A&E series Scraps Joel Gamoran joined us live with recipes and tips from his new book “Cooking Scrappy- 100 Recipes that will Help you Save Money, Love What you Eat and Stop Wasting Food." You can watch Scraps on FYI & A&E – Challenge Joel to #ScrapMyFridge on Instagram with ingredients that are going to waste in your home. To purchase the book or for more scrappy tips, click here.