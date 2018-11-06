× California Rep. Devin Nunes, a Close Ally of Trump, Easily Re-Elected

California Rep. Devin Nunes has been easily re-elected.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and close ally of President Donald Trump outdistanced Democrat Andrew Janz in the Republican-friendly 22nd District.

Nunes had depicted Janz as a favorite of the Democratic liberal wing.

Janz, a prosecutor, said he entered the race after what he called “ethical lapses” by the incumbent. His supporters, many from outside California, were eager to take down one of Trump’s key supporters and poured millions into the race.

Trump carried the district in 2016 while losing California by 4 million votes.