SoCal ICE Agent Who Helped Mexican National Gain Reentry to U.S. Is Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent convicted of helping a Mexican national with multiple felony convictions reenter the country illegally was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison, officials said.

Felix Cisneros Jr., 44, was convicted in April of four felony counts, including conspiracy to aid and assist the entry into the U.S. of a Mexican national convicted of an aggravated felony, falsifying records in a federal investigation and making false statements.

The Murrieta resident is an 11-year veteran of ICE and has been suspended indefinitely from the agency, the Department of Justice said. As an ICE agent, Cisneros worked undercover and investigated money laundering as well as human and narcotics trafficking, according to court records.

The man Cisneros helped — Santiago Garcia-Gutierrez — was a lawful permanent resident of the United States, but he had been barred from legally entering the country because of prior criminal convictions and an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Burbank Police Department, court documents show.

