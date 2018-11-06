The News Director’s Office: Michael Beschloss, Author “Presidents of War”

Michael Beschloss is a presidential historian and the author of the book Presidents of War. Michael took time to visit the News Director’s Office to talk about his new book, which examines American leaders as they faced the difficult decision of taking the nation into conflict.

“I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better.” – Abraham Lincoln



