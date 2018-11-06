The News Director’s Office: Michael Beschloss, Author “Presidents of War”

Michael Beschloss is a presidential historian and the author of the book Presidents of War. Michael took time to visit the News Director’s Office to talk about his new book, which examines American leaders as they faced the difficult decision of taking the nation into conflict.
Episode quote
“I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better.”
– Abraham Lincoln
Related show links:
- Reading List: Presidents of War by Michael Beschloss
- Michael Beschloss on social media: Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams