Suspected DUI Driver Accused of Killing Off-Duty Fire Captain in Mission Viejo Faces Murder Charge
Polling Places Have Opened: Find Yours and Get a Sample Ballot
Confused by the 11 Propositions on California Ballots? Get Help With Our Guide

The News Director’s Office: Michael Beschloss, Author “Presidents of War”

Posted 5:37 AM, November 6, 2018, by and

Bobby Gonzalez and Jason Ball appear alongside Michael Beschloss.

Michael Beschloss is a presidential historian and the author of the book Presidents of War. Michael took time to visit the News Director’s Office to talk about his new book, which examines American leaders as they faced the difficult decision of taking the nation into conflict.

Episode quote

I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better.

– Abraham Lincoln

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams