Toddler Fatally Struck by Car in East Whittier Remembered at Vigil

Mourners gathered in East Whittier Tuesday to remember a 2-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car as she crossed the street with her father in East Whittier, as well as to pray for the father, who remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Harlee Ferris died Monday on her second birthday, family members said.

The father and daughter were walking hand-in-hand across Santa Gertrudes Avenue, just south of Leffingwell Road, on Sunday when they were struck by a Lexus sedan, California Highway Patrol officials said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Robert Ferris, 32, and his daughter were both rushed to a hospital, officials said. The young girl succumbed to her injuries.

Friends and family members gathered at the crash scene Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil.

Harlee Ferris' aunt spoke of her joy upon learning she was going to have a niece.

"Now we don't have her anymore, but she's always going to be in our hearts," the she said.

"Please just say a prayer for my sister. Pray for Harlee's dad, Robert Ferris, because he's in critical condition, and we need at least someone to survive," the aunt said. "Please just pray. Every day, just say a prayer for us."

A fund set up online to help the family had raised more than $21,000 in donations Tuesday night.