Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember a cyclist who, according to police, was intentionally struck and killed by a woman driving a station wagon in Claremont over the weekend. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2018.
Vigil Held for Bicyclist Killed in Claremont Crash That Police Say Was Intentional
