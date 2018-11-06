Vigil Held for Bicyclist Killed in Claremont Crash That Police Say Was Intentional

Suspected DUI Driver Accused of Killing Off-Duty Fire Captain in Mission Viejo Faces Murder Charge
Posted 12:29 AM, November 6, 2018, by

Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember a cyclist who, according to police, was intentionally struck and killed by a woman driving a station wagon in Claremont over the weekend. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2018.

