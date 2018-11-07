2 Men Charged With Murder in Fatal Drive-By Shooting of Long Beach Grandfather Who Was Watering Lawn

Two men have been charged with special circumstance murder in the fatal shooting of a Long Beach grandfather who was watering his lawn in Long Beach last month, officials said.

Terrell Dajuan Warren, 23, and Rhyan Elie Burrell, 20, each face a murder count with special allegations of lying in wait, murder to further a street gang and discharging a gun from a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The pair also face six counts of attempted murder and one count each of unlawful firearm activity and shooting of an occupied motor vehicle.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 9, when the defendants challenged a group of students who were walking home from school.

The men then allegedly shot at the home near the corner of Summit Street and Canal Avenue where the students entered, and struck Jose Corrales, 69, who was watering his lawn. He is survived by a wife, five daughters and 16 grandchildren.

Warren and Burrell were arrested more than a month later and are being held without bail, the DA’s office reported.

If convicted, the men face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.