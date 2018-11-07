× How Californians Voted on the 11 Statewide Props on the Ballot

Californians decided on 11 statewide measures on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Voters passed up two chances to lower taxes by rejecting a proposed repeal of a gasoline tax hike and a proposed tax break for older homeowners.

Political experts on Wednesday said the election results could highlight a greater tolerance for taxes in the nation’s most populous state, even as many of its residents bemoan the high cost of living.

Proposition 6 was a Republican-backed proposal to repeal higher fuel taxes and vehicle fees that are funding $52 billion in road fixes and transit upgrades over a decade.

Proposition 5 sought to expand a property tax break for older homeowners who move.

Four decades ago, Californians pushed back against taxes by passing a ballot initiative limiting property tax increases. Since then, the state’s politics have changed.

Voters on Tuesday also agreed to borrow billions of dollars and pay them with interest to fund housing programs and children’s hospitals in California.

About 54 percent of voters approved Prop 1, which lets the state take out a $4 billion bond finance housing assistance programs. One billion dollars will go to home loans for veterans, who’ll cover the amount borrowed without cost to taxpayers. The remaining money will be spent on affordable units for low-income households, housing for farmworkers and loans for low- and moderate-income homebuyers.

Another housing measure drew the support of 61 percent of voters. Prop 2 allows the state to spend existing mental health funding on housing homeless people with mental illness. Tthe $2 billion bond allocated for the program, called No Place Like Home, will be paid back with through a 1 percent tax on California millionaires. This tax was approved by voters in 2004.

Prop 4, which was also approved by 61 percent of voters, allows the state to take out a $1.5 billion bond for the California Children’s Hospital Association. The group, which includes the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will spend it on expanding, renovating and upgrading facilities.

Here’s how Californians voted on the state measures, with 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Proposition 1: Bonds for housing programs (passed)

Yes – 54 percent

No – 46 percent

Proposition 2: Using mental health funding for housing (passed)

Yes: 61 percent

No: 39 percent

Yes – 48 percent

No – 52 percent

Proposition 4: Bonds for children’s hospitals (passed)

Yes – 61 percent

No – 39 percent

Yes – 42 percent

No – 58 percent

Yes, – 45 percent

No – 55 percent

Yes – 60 percent

No – 40 percent

Yes – 38 percent

No – 62 percent

Yes – 38 percent

No – 62 percent

Yes – 59 percent

No – 41 percent

Yes – 61 percent

No – 39 percent