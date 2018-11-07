GOP Congressman Steve Knight Concedes to Democrat Katie Hill in SoCal’s 25th District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOP Rep. Steve Knight has conceded to Democrat Katie Hill the race for Southern California's 25th District.

There was no decision Tuesday night in the hotly-contested House race. It appeared Hill would hold on to her lead over the incumbent Knight Wednesday morning.

Knight conceded the race at 10:30 a.m. in a voicemail to Hill.

“I entered this race to serve our community and bring our voice and priorities to Washington,” Hill said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “I look forward to working on behalf of everyone in this district to ensure we all have access to quality health care, housing we can afford, and a representative and transparent government which truly serves the people .”

Hill, 31, counted on a large turnout from her fellow millennial voters in order to win the seat in a district the Democrats haven't held since 1993.

Knight's loss was a major blow to Republicans, the Los Angeles Times reported, as the region's growing Latino and Asian American populations continue to shift the district to the left.

Knight's campaign promoted the Army veteran and former LAPD officer as nonpartisan, but Knight's voting record showed he consistently voted along party lines.

“I also want to thank Representative Knight for his dedication and service to this community and our country. I look forward to working with him to ensure an smooth and effective transition,” Hill said in the news release. "This election was historic. Our goal from day one was to empower this community to have a voice -- and with more than 4,000 volunteers and 500,000 doors knocked, we delivered. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who invested their time and energy into this effort. This is just the beginning."