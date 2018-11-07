× Democrat Mike Levin to Replace Republican Darrell Issa in SoCal’s 49th District

Democrat Mike Levin has won the race for the 49th Congressional District, moving controversial Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column. Issa has held the seat since 2002.

Levin will probably seek to put his influence on environmental issues, which have occupied most of his career since law school. He has been an executive and advocate at alternative energy organizations and has favored the state’s goal to eliminate fossil fuel in electricity production.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.