Despite Dying Weeks Ago, Nevada Brothel Owner Dennis Hof Wins Bid for State Assembly Seat

Even in death, Dennis Hof remains larger than life.

TV personality Dennis Hof attends the premiere of Regent Releasing's 'Kiss the Bride' at the Regent Showcase on April 16, 2008 in Los Angeles. (Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

The pimp and reality television star easily cruised to victory Tuesday in his race for a seat in the Nevada state Assembly — 21 days after his death.

Hof died Oct. 16 at the Love Ranch, his brothel just outside the city of Pahrump, after being found unresponsive by male porn star Ron Jeremy following a campaign event. The Clark County coroner’s office has not released a cause of death.

His win wasn’t a huge surprise in his heavily Republican district that stretches over three counties — the largest of which is Nye County — and went for President Trump in 2016 by a wide margin.

