Diamond Bar Man Charged After Bodies of Parents, Dog Were Found in House Fire

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Diamond Bar man in the death of his parents whose bodies were discovered in a house fire along with their family dog.

Ryan Michael Venti, 33, faced two counts of murder with a special allegation of multiple murders, as well as one count each of arson of an inhabited property and cruelty to an animal, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He allegedly killed his parents, 68-year-old Linda Venti and 74-year-old John Venti, on Nov. 2.

The victims’ remains were found as firefighters responded to the family’s burning two-story home in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive in Diamond Bar just before 5 a.m. that day, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The couple was found downstairs along with their dog, Capt. Tony Imbrenda said. Investigators at the time asked the public’s help in finding their 33-year-old son for questioning.

Authorities said they arrested him without incident after neighbors called 911 on Monday night. Venti was spotted at his parents’ home, and he appeared to have been hiding in nearby hills and brush, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

If convicted as charged, Venti could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to pursue the death penalty, the District Attorney’s Office said.

He was being held without bail, the agency added. His arraignment, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, was continued to Dec. 6.

Authorities provided no further details about a possible motive as they continued to investigate the case.