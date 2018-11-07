× Disney Appears to Gain Friendly Majority in Anaheim City Council, But ‘Living Wage’ Initiative Spurred by Its Employees’ Complaints Still Too Close to Call

After butting heads for two years with the Anaheim City Council, Walt Disney Co. appears to have won a favorable majority on the panel as candidates backed by the media giant were well ahead in a wide field of hopefuls.

Three City Council candidates, including the mayor, who received campaign support from Disney are leading in an election that centered on whether the company’s popular theme park resort — Anaheim’s largest employer — is paying enough tax to the city and offering workers fair salaries.

The three leading candidates will join a fourth Disney supporter next year on the seven-member council.

Anaheim voters, however, were split on a “living wage” initiative that would require hospitality businesses that accept a city tax subsidy to pay hourly wages of at least $15. Measure L was leading by fewer than 500 votes Wednesday.

