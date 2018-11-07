Domestic Dispute Call Leads to Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a Corona domestic disturbance incident in which police opened fire Tuesday night.

Authorities initially received a shots fired call, then a report of an injured female and a man with a gun in the 2600 block of Tundar Circle at about 8:30 p.m., the Corona Police Department stated in a news release.

Responding officers positioned the Police Department’s armored rescue vehicle outside the home and attempted to communicate with the suspected gunman.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was fatally wounded, according to the news release.

There was no word on what prompted the officers to open fire.

A rifle was located with the unidentified man.

Paramedics treating the female victim in the incident discovered she also had gunshot wounds, the Police Department stated.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which is under investigation.