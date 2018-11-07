FBI Agents Search City Hall Office of L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FBI agents executed search warrants at the home and office of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on Wednesday morning and removed multiple boxes before a crowd of stunned City Hall staffers.

More than 15 people wearing FBI jackets descended on Huizar’s fourth floor office around 9 a.m., while agents and at least one dog arrived at Huizar’s Spanish stucco home in Boyle Heights hours earlier, according to witnesses.

FBI Special Agent David Nanz, the agent supervising the search warrant at Huizar’s office, declined to comment on what the agents were looking for, saying the warrant was under seal.

Huizar spokesman Rick Coca referred questions about the raid to Stephen Kaufman, the councilman’s lawyer. "We're trying to assess the situation and have no further comment at this time," Kaufman said.

