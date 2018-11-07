Get Midterm Election Results as Votes Are Still Being Counted in California and National Races

Frank Buckley Interviews: Sera Gamble, Co-Creator/TV Executive Producer

Frank Buckley appears with Sera Gamble.

Sera Gamble is a TV writer and producer who is the co-creator and executive producer/showrunner of Lifetime’s “You” and Syfy’s “The Magicians.” She is one of only a few women in Hollywood who are in charge of two TV shows.

During this podcast, Sera discusses her career from “baby writer” to showrunner, her responsibilities as a female showrunner in the era of the Me Too movement, and her process when it comes to writing and producing two popular TV shows.

