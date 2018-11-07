Executive Director for Fresh Operations for Gelson's Paul Kneeland joined anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker live to tell us all about the holiday dinner tasting event at Gelson’s. On November10th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., all 26 Gelson’s stores across Southern California will host free holiday meal tastings, offering samples of delicious dishes including roasted turkey & gravy, glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé and mashed potatoes. For more info, you can visit their website.
Gelson’s Market Previews Their Free Holiday Meal Tastings
