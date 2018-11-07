× Glendale Man Convicted of Smashing President Trump’s Walk of Fame Star With Pickax

A Glendale man pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges related to a pickax attack on President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prosecutors said.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, was convicted of one felony count of vandalism resulting in over $400 in damage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was immediately sentenced to three years’ probation, one day in county jail and 20 days of community labor, officials said.

Clay was also ordered attend psychological counseling and pay more than $9,400 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

His plea was entered as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the DA’s office said.

The July 25 incident turned the star, made of terrazzo and brass, into a pile of powdery rubble.

Later that same day, Clay turned himself in to police in Beverly Hills.

It was the third time the landmark has been defaced since 2016, including being pummeled with a sledgehammer and spray-painted with a swastika.

In September, the artist Plastic Jesus placed prison bars over the star, saying “Trump should be jailed for his corruption.”

Currently, the stars cost an honoree $40,000 to obtain, following a nomination process.

The same day as Clay’s pickax attack, the West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which operates the Walk of Fame, to remove the star, citing his treatment of minorities and women.

But the chamber has refused. Despite having to replace Trump’s star two times in just as many years, the group said each star put in place was intended to be permanent.