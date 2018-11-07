GOP on Track to Lose Congressional Seats in SoCal, Including Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Reps. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Steve Knight of Palmdale were both losing their seats in Congress in preliminary election returns Wednesday morning while two other GOP incumbents in California held narrow leads that they might sustain.

All of California’s hardest-fought congressional races remained too close to call. But it appeared likely that the GOP would lose at least a few of its 14 seats in the state’s congressional delegation and the Democrats would gain a few beyond the 39 they already have.

With thousands of ballots uncounted, it could take days or weeks for several of the races to be decided.

Democrats were best positioned to capture the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa in the once-solid Republican 49th Congressional District straddling the northern San Diego and southern Orange county coastline. Democrat Mike Levin was leading Republican Diane Harkey, 52.4% to 47.6%.

